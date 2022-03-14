4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $450,000

Beautiful custom built brick home on a large lot In desirable Worthington Place. The current owners spared no expense when building this house and now it can be yours! From the custom cabinetry handcrafted by Albert Wright, to the queen sized brick, only materials of the highest quality were used in construction. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and offers an additional space above the garage which could be used as a 5th bedroom, office, or playroom. Every bedroom is oversized and has a walk in closet. On the main level you will find the master bedroom with en suite bath, as well as, the living room with a gas log fireplace, a separate sitting area, dining area with a custom built table, and a 2 car garage right off of the kitchen for your convenience. For the chef in the family, the kitchen is sure to please with plenty of cabinetry, granite countertops and backsplash, inset gas cooktop, and all new stainless appliances purchased within the last 2 years. Just off of the kitchen is a great screened in porch and large deck perfect for entertaining. Moving upstairs you will find a cozy reading nook, 3 bedrooms, and a large bathroom with a custom double sink vanity. Heading downstairs to the walk out basement, you will find a nice den with room for an office, the laundry room, an oversized storage closet and another 2 car garage. This custom home has recently had the roof replaced (June 2021) and has been meticulously maintained by it current owners. Don't let this one pass you by, schedule your private showing today!