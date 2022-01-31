4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $449,900

New on the market is this beautiful and spacious home located in a nice cul-de-sac neighborhood convenient to all the local amenities of Abingdon, VA,! Boasting gorgeous crown molding, chair railing, large rooms throughout and lovely arched transom windows, this home offers many unique and desirable features for the new owner to enjoy. The main level consists of a laundry room, kitchen, living room, formal dining room, guest half bath and Master Suite. The laundry room is equipped with a utility sink and convenient built in ironing board. The large kitchen offers nice countertops, ample cabinets, an eat-in island area and an Osmosis water filtration system. A beautiful vaulted foyer entrance leads to the spacious yet cozy living room warmed by a charming ventless gas fireplace. French doors lead from the living room to the amazing back area featuring privacy fencing, covered patio and an 18x36 in ground heated salt water pool with new pump. The main level master suite offers a roomy bedroom with his and hers closets. The master bath features double vanities with granite counter tops, jet tub and tiled shower. The second level of this magnificent home provides 3 large bedrooms, a full bath and an additional private bonus room that could be used as an office or simply for additional storage. The attached 2 car garage features a convenient walkout door, epoxy floor and is warmed by a natural gas heater. This incredible home has been well maintained and is move in ready! All information subject to errors and omissions, Buyer or buyer's agent to verify all information. Some information taken from tax records. Agent related to sellers.