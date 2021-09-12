 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $449,000

This brick residence has been utilized as a professional office for almost 30 years. Most of the carpet floors have hardwood underneath. Easily converted back to single family residence or continue to be utilized as an office. It is currently set up as a dental office with a 2 bedroom apartment on the second floor. Large parking area with access from Valley Street in the front and Wall Street on the side. Great lower and upper porches. Walk out basement for easy storage. Large attic could be converted to living space. Easy walking distance to stores, shopping, Barter Theatre, Farmers Market, and Virginia Creeper Trail. All information is subject to errors and omissions. Buyer or buyer's agent to veriry all data.

