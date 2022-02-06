4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $448,900

You had me at HELLO best describes this magnificent masterpiece resting on a pedestal with nearly 5 acres with breathtaking views of the unmatched South Holston Lake and Holston mountains. Enter from the expansive covered porch into the striking living room complimented by the brick fireplace and 3/4 inch oak floors which flow throughout most of the home all while being completed with oversized baseboards. Just steps away we find the exceptional office space with true classic French doors to allow privacy all while having plenty of space for your home office pieces and custom built in shelving to use as needed. Now let's move forward from the living room into the charming dining area to wine & dine special guests & family. Now let's step through the cased opening from the dining room into the bright & airy kitchen with state of the art appliances ready for the inspired chef to prepare all of the special meals. On this level you will also find the enticing master and luxurious bath. Bright and roomy laundry area/mud room on this main level also. Now let's head to the marvelous second level by way of the classic stairway where here we find 3 or more desirable bedrooms and an ultra modern bath to share between. There is also impressive closet space here as well. Let's now head outside from the laundry area where here we will find an oversized open deck being perfect for grilling, chilling, and entertaining all while watching the wildlife play or the view of another magnificent sunset. Last but not least, let's move over to the oversized garage/multiuse building and with little innovation and modifications could be another living quarters and possibly and AirB&B or your car collector bring your cars or use as a workshop. Need to see this space to see the potential and options. This won't last long! This is also consider as one level living if it needs to be!