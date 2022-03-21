Here it is! This newly renovated home sits in the desired Foxfire Estates and is awaiting its new owner. This home has 4 bedrooms 3.5 'baths and two separate living areas, perfect for the older teenager or for extended family stays. This home features but is not limited to: New paint, New hardwood floors throughout, refreshed kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and so much more. The outside entertaining area on this home is perfect for the grill master of the family or a lounging fire pit area, whatever your needs are. This traditional style home will check all the boxes. Schedule your showing today!! Ages of components: Roof-2017 Heat pump-2021 Heat pump-2010 Hot water heater:-2008. This property is not attached to sewer.
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $430,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
John Battle High School freshman Evan Hankins has committed to continuing his baseball career at the University of Tennessee as he revealed his choice on his social media accounts on Monday night.
Virginia native wins heart of 'The Bachelor' during season finale, accepts final rose — after turning it down
Virginia is for lovers, and this time, a lady from the 757 stole the bachelor’s heart.
There are many things that Rick Boyd will miss when it comes to coaching wrestling at Rural Retreat High School and chief among them are those times when one of his grapplers achieved the ultimate victory.
NCAA TOURNAMENT: The Big Dance finally beckons for Richmond Spiders assistant, J.J. Kelly grad Will Gipe
“He deserves this opportunity and it makes our entire community and basketball family proud of what he is a part of,” said T.J. McAmis, Gipe’s hoops coach at J.J. Kelly.
PREP BASEBALL: Freshman Elijah Parks provides the spark as Abingdon opens season with victory over Virginia High
“He might be a ninth-grader,” said Abingdon coach Mark Francisco. “But he has a lot of grit about him and he’s a competitor. I was happy for him.”
BRISTOL, Va.--Two Marion, Virginia, men face drug charges following a traffic stop in Bristol, Virginia.
Hogoheegee District Preseason Coaches Poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Patrick Henry (3) 22; 2. Lebanon (2) 21; 3. Northwood (1) 18; 4. Rural Retreat 12; 5. Chilhowie 9; 6. Holston 8
Like many of the nation’s employers during the pandemic, a Tri-Cities employer is set to vacate its Sullivan County office after the COVID-19 …
Hogoheegee District Preseason Coaches Poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Lebanon (5) 25; 2. Chilhowie (1) 19; 3. Rural Retreat 16; 4. Holston 15; 5. Patrick Henry 8; 6. Northwood 7
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”