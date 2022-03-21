 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $430,000

  • Updated
Here it is! This newly renovated home sits in the desired Foxfire Estates and is awaiting its new owner. This home has 4 bedrooms 3.5 'baths and two separate living areas, perfect for the older teenager or for extended family stays. This home features but is not limited to: New paint, New hardwood floors throughout, refreshed kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and so much more. The outside entertaining area on this home is perfect for the grill master of the family or a lounging fire pit area, whatever your needs are. This traditional style home will check all the boxes. Schedule your showing today!! Ages of components: Roof-2017 Heat pump-2021 Heat pump-2010 Hot water heater:-2008. This property is not attached to sewer.

