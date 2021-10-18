4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $429,985

 Skip to main content
Looking for a move in ready home in the heart of Abingdon? Offering 4 beds, 3 baths, and over 3400+ sqft. This home has been meticulously maintained. With new upgrades including a new kitchen top to bottom, new paint, new crown modeling, a complete basement remodel and so much more. This home boast an abundance of curb appeal and instantly just feels like home when you walk in. Don't forget about your two car garage, big back yard, and screened in porch. All while being in a great location, a home like this don't come up for sale very often.

LOCALS IN THE PROS: McClung waived, joins G League’s Lakers
Sports News

LOCALS IN THE PROS: McClung waived, joins G League’s Lakers

  Updated

Mac McClung will begin the 2021-22 season with the Lakers, just not the team in Los Angeles. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the L.A. Lakers waived McClung and that the former Gate City High School star will join the South Bay Lakers, the NBA team’s affiliate in the G League.

