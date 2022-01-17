4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $429,985

Looking for a move in ready home in the heart of Abingdon? Offering 4 beds, 3 baths, and over 3400+ sqft. This home has been meticulously maintained. With new upgrades including a new kitchen top to bottom, new paint, new crown modeling, a complete basement remodel and so much more. This home boast an abundance of curb appeal and instantly just feels like home when you walk in. Don't forget about your two car garage, big back yard, and screened in porch. All while being in a great location, a home like this don't come up for sale very often.