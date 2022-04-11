Looking for a turnkey home in the heart of Abingdon? Conveniently located, this custom built colonial is situated on a double lot with 2 acres, and equipped with 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and over 3000+ sqft of finished living space! Featuring tons of charm inside and out, this home offers a convenient floor plan highlighted with hardwood floors, granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, plus an unfinished basement for extra storage that could easily be converted into extra living space as well. On the outside, you will be impressed by the curb appeal with a covered wrap around porch, 2 car attached garage, extensive landscape with tons of seclusion, plus so much more. Homes like this rarely come up for sale, and will not last long priced to sell at $425k. Call today to schedule your appointment!
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The road to Saturday's soft opening of Tip'n the Scale, Jim, Jeff, and Maggie Cooke's cheesecake bakery on Pennsylvania Avenu…
Abingdon’s long-awaited sports complex opens Saturday after almost a decade in planning and preparation.
The investigation found that owners of the restaurants failed to pay 55 employees $196,000 in overtime back wages, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release.
BRISTOL, Va. — Not every idyllic getaway requires passports, airline tickets or crossing time zones.
A motorcyclist from Bristol, Tennessee has died after a wreck Monday in Washington County, Virginia, where he was being pursued by a deputy fr…
For the fourth time in the last 11 months, Tennessee High has a new football coach. Expect that revolving door to end with Josh Holt.
WATCH NOW: What rain? Abingdon overcomes wet conditions, topples Wise County Central 10-0 in Mountain 7 showdown
Jett Humphreys is not the average freshman baseball player. With a consistent two-pitch combination to go with a combative mound presence, Humphreys flashed his potential Tuesday as the Abingdon Falcons steamed to a 10-0 win over the Wise Central Warriors in five innings.
The Bristol Tennessee City Council heard from a resident representing the neighbors of Steele Creek Colony concerning the city’s premature plan to replace the Steele Creek Golf Course with a campground.
Thomas Walker High School sophomore Eden Muncy threw the most perfect of perfect games on Monday as she struck out all 21 batters she faced in an 8-0 softball victory over Ketchikan, Alaska, in the Grand Strand Classic in South Carolina.
Wrapping her hands around a warm mug of coffee, Sarah Scyphers steals a minute from her busy morning schedule to gaze out her kitchen window, catching the morning sun shining on the hills that surround her Meadowview home.