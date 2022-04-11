 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $425,000

Looking for a turnkey home in the heart of Abingdon? Conveniently located, this custom built colonial is situated on a double lot with 2 acres, and equipped with 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and over 3000+ sqft of finished living space! Featuring tons of charm inside and out, this home offers a convenient floor plan highlighted with hardwood floors, granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, plus an unfinished basement for extra storage that could easily be converted into extra living space as well. On the outside, you will be impressed by the curb appeal with a covered wrap around porch, 2 car attached garage, extensive landscape with tons of seclusion, plus so much more. Homes like this rarely come up for sale, and will not last long priced to sell at $425k. Call today to schedule your appointment!

