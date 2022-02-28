4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $420,000

Ranch style brick home with covered parking carport and partially covered deck. This home is located on 5.86 lot with scenic view of mountains. Private wooded lot. Paved driveway.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ranch style brick home with covered parking carport and partially covered deck. This home is located on 5.86 lot with scenic view of mountains. Private wooded lot. Paved driveway.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
He transformed the Indians into an area powerhouse and the crowning achievement was VHSL 1A team championships each season from 2014-2017.
Hard Rock International today announced Allie Evangelista as the new President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol.
“I wouldn’t trade this team for anything,” Grundy coach Hannah Stiltner said.
City Council approved transferring land at The Falls on Tuesday to accommodate a carwash and a restaurant.
BANGKOK (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob met with his Thai counterpart Prayuth Chan-ocha on Friday in the first official visit of a foreign leader to Thailand since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Asked Wednesday by the city’s Industrial Development Authority, why locate a car wash on a prime tract at The Falls, developer Martie Murphy responded, “Why not a car wash?”
JOHNSON CITY – Life sweetens with a song.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol, Tennessee officials say there are plans for a jaw-dropping number of almost 1,000 residential units to be built in B…
Season ends for Abingdon's girls in Region 3D, Sullivan East boys finish fourth in district tourney
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.