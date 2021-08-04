4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $419,900

Such a lovely home located on the outskirts of Abingdon, VA. Tall ceilings, beautiful woodworking, recessed lighting & an open floor plan all lend to the charming ambience. The main living area flows seamslessly from the large gathering space (so inviting for guests) to a separate family area-cozy with the gas log fireplace & entrance to the sunroom with mountain vista views (nothing better to see while relaxing in the in-ground hot tub). The home offers your choice of master suites on the 1st or 2nd levels with the 2nd level suite boasting a balcony view & bath w/jacuzzi, separate shower & dual sink vanity. Downstairs is the perfect rec room, an extra room that could serve as a 5th bedroom, & an unfinished area--workshop or storage would work there. The detached garage has extra storage capacity & leads to the back patio area overlooking the nice back yard, or just enjoy the gorgeous mountain views from the upper deck. There's so much to enjoy here...come by and have a look!