Are you are looking for a home at Glenrochie Golf, Swimming & Tennis Club, direct access to the acclaimed Virginia Creeper Trail, close South Holston Lake and in the Watauga Elementary School zone? 322 Winterham Drive has all this and is the home for you! The home is an open concept and has great flow through the Great Room, Dining Space and HUGE Kitchen. The entry from the garage is a great flex/mud room and provides access to a brick patio, level and private back yard. The main floor features an en-suite master with a spa like master bath and walk in closet. Tucked upstairs are 3 ample size bedrooms served by a hall bath. This home has so much to offer for LOCATION, PRICE, CONDITION & HOME WARRANTY!!! Set up your appointment today! All information deemed reliable buyer or buyer's agent to verify. ALL OFFERS FROM SHOWINGS ON 10/16 & 10/17 TO BE SUBMITTED BY 12:00 pm Monday, October 18, 2021.
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $419,000
