4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $399,900

BETTER THAN NEW!!!! All the work has been done for you!!! This beautiful cape code home has easy access to beautiful Historic down town Abingdon, Bristol and I-81. Upon entering this home you will see new paint throughout, wood floors and large rooms. First floor features a large master suite with walk-in Closets, living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen with loads of cabinets and corian counter tops. You will also enjoy a 450 square foot family room and new laundry room. Second floor offers three additional bedrooms, two full baths and a second gathering room. Would be a great space for a play room, work-out space or home theatre. Throughout the second floor you will find beautiful shiplap walls. Two stairwells make it easy access to the second floor. Enjoy your morning coffee or just sit and relax and watch nature pass by from your covered back deck. The basement is unfinished and would be easy to transform it into additional living space. Nice fenced back yard.