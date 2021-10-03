4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $389,900

LOCATION IS KEY and it is situated on a little over AN ACRE! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Traditional is located in Washington County, seconds from downtown Abingdon, I-81 and not far from South Holston Lake. Relax, unwind and kickback in this gorgeous home with a panoramic elevated view above the neighborhood in Westwood Too. Nice open floor plan with tile and hardwood floors, custom kitchen with newer appliances, tray ceiling, and granite countertops, cozy fireplace, and plenty of room to spread out. You'll love the master suite with his and her closets, sitting area, jet tub and tile shower. Master bedroom is located on the main level and laundry as well. The upstairs has an extra-large bedroom with a 1/2 bath, super spacious closet/or sitting room on second level. Full unfinished basement with extra high ceilings and separate outside entrance. This one will not disappoint so hurry, call your favorite Realtor and schedule your showing today!