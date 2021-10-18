4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $379,000

Beautiful home located in the popular Landridge at White's Corner subdivision. This home has a brick and vinyl exterior for low maintenance and features beautiful hardwood floors that were installed within the past two years. The first floor offers a dining room, large eat-in kitchen, laundry room, half bathroom, Master Suite and a large living room. The living room offers tall ceilings,a beautiful fireplace, lots of natural light and french doors opening to the large back deck. The master bedroom and ensuite is located on the main floor with another room that could be used as a second master bedroom with ensuite on the second floor (could also be used as a large bonus room, play room, etc). Two of the bedrooms on the second level share a large Jack and Jill style bathroom located between the two bedrooms. The second floor also overlooks the large, open living room below. The back deck is 12'x28' and is great for relaxing and entertaining. The neighboring property to the back of the house has a large row of Evergreen trees that offer plenty of privacy between you and the neighbors to the rear. The garage is a 24'24' 2-car garage with plenty of space for vehicles and additional storage. This immaculately kept home is move-in ready! Check this one out today.