 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $379,000

4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $379,000

4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $379,000

Beautiful home located in the popular Landridge at White's Corner subdivision. This home has a brick and vinyl exterior for low maintenance and features beautiful hardwood floors that were installed within the past two years. The first floor offers a dining room, large eat-in kitchen, laundry room, half bathroom, Master Suite and a large living room. The living room offers tall ceilings,a beautiful fireplace, lots of natural light and french doors opening to the large back deck. The master bedroom and ensuite is located on the main floor with another room that could be used as a second master bedroom with ensuite on the second floor (could also be used as a large bonus room, play room, etc). Two of the bedrooms on the second level share a large Jack and Jill style bathroom located between the two bedrooms. The second floor also overlooks the large, open living room below. The back deck is 12'x28' and is great for relaxing and entertaining. The neighboring property to the back of the house has a large row of Evergreen trees that offer plenty of privacy between you and the neighbors to the rear. The garage is a 24'24' 2-car garage with plenty of space for vehicles and additional storage. This immaculately kept home is move-in ready! Check this one out today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LOCALS IN THE PROS: McClung waived, joins G League’s Lakers
Sports News

LOCALS IN THE PROS: McClung waived, joins G League’s Lakers

  • Updated

Mac McClung will begin the 2021-22 season with the Lakers, just not the team in Los Angeles. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the L.A. Lakers waived McClung and that the former Gate City High School star will join the South Bay Lakers, the NBA team’s affiliate in the G League.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts