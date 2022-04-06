 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $374,900

THIS BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY HOME WON'T LAST LONG!! MOVE IN READY with 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths. Enter into the huge great room with beautiful vaulted ceilings and gas log fireplace. Open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout the main living area and the upstairs bedrooms. Large kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and eat in kitchen. The spacious master is also on the main floor including an ensuite with double sinks and a walk in closet complete with built in shelving. The finished portion of the basement includes a bedroom, large bath with jetted Jacuzzi tub, office and cozy den with propane stove. Walk out onto the covered patio and relax in your hot tub. Large deck off the main floor to enjoy the outdoors. In addition to the finished portion, there is tons of storage and a very large workshop space in the unfinished basement. New Roof last year. Terrific location minutes from I-81 and downtown historic Abingdon.

