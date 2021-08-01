 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $359,900

Ever dream of owning a large Folk Victorian on Main Street, in Abingdon? Well, now is your chance. Priced to sell, this jaw dropping beauty is ready to receive your personalization. The stately home features newer windows, beautiful double front doors, spacious rooms, original hardwood flooring, and a huge backyard. Just seconds from the Barter Theatre, Creeper Trail access, and cafes, everyday is a vacation, here! There are just enough updates and quality to get you started your restoration journey. The full basement, amazing two story back porch, and great location make it nearly priceless.

