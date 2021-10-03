 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $349,000

4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $349,000

4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $349,000

Stunning one-owner townhome located in Winterham with views and access to the Virginia Creeper Trail. Located in Glenrochie Country Club this townhome offers a first floor master bedroom and bath, Family Room with gas fireplace, Dining, Kitchen, Laundry, and 1/2 bath complete the first floor. The kitchen has Cherry cabinets with Corian Countertops and stainless appliances. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms with large closets and 2 bathrooms. This large townhome offers 2 decks and a huge basement that is already plumbed for a bathroom and is ready for you to finish the space how you need. The possibilities are endless! Call today and schedule your private showing! All information to be verified by buyer/buyers agent.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL: PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL: PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

  • Updated

Sixteen games, 15 tonight and one on Saturday, will be played across far Southwest Virginia in high school football. Who wins? Check out the predictions from the staff at the Bristol Heral Courier. 

+5
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High is 4-0 for first time since '88; Freshmen QBs star for Ridgeview, Tazewell; Holston, Patrick Henry tune up for showdown with wins; Collins-to-Gray connection leads Eastside; Castlewood's Taylor rushes for 285
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High is 4-0 for first time since '88; Freshmen QBs star for Ridgeview, Tazewell; Holston, Patrick Henry tune up for showdown with wins; Collins-to-Gray connection leads Eastside; Castlewood's Taylor rushes for 285

Ajaani Delaney (Virginia High), Caleb Casey (Holston), Jordan Gray (Eastside), Landen Taylor (Castlewood), Ryan O'Quinn (Ridgeview), Carson Jenkins (Gate City), Cody Pruitt (Patrick Henry), Nate Stephens (Elizabethton), Carter Creasy (Tazewell), Ryan Horne (Twin Springs), Ethan Bergeron (West Ridge) among Friday's stars. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts