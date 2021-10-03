Stunning one-owner townhome located in Winterham with views and access to the Virginia Creeper Trail. Located in Glenrochie Country Club this townhome offers a first floor master bedroom and bath, Family Room with gas fireplace, Dining, Kitchen, Laundry, and 1/2 bath complete the first floor. The kitchen has Cherry cabinets with Corian Countertops and stainless appliances. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms with large closets and 2 bathrooms. This large townhome offers 2 decks and a huge basement that is already plumbed for a bathroom and is ready for you to finish the space how you need. The possibilities are endless! Call today and schedule your private showing! All information to be verified by buyer/buyers agent.
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $349,000
