4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $339,000

The good life awaits you in this impressive & charming traditional home with over 3000 sq. ft. Sitting on a spacious .57 acre level lot in the beautiful and well-maintained Whisperwood Estates. Located on a dead end street surrounded by mature trees, this private park-like setting, with a water scape pond, raised garden beds, and raspberry & strawberry producing plants, offers even more inside. This immaculate and meticulously maintained home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a large level yard, perfect for entertaining. You will love the openness of the living room, granite counter tops in the kitchen, and the convenient access to the laundry room on the main level just off of the oversized spacious 2-car garage. Newly installed encapsulated crawlspace with 20 mil. reinforced polyethylene vapor barrier. Formal areas, as well as, a den, office and a 432 sq. ft. bonus room offer space for everyone. Hardwood floors throughout the main level, four bedrooms and the bonus room on the second and third level have carpet, and all bathrooms have ceramic tile. This turnkey home won't last long! Call and schedule your personal showing today! We are accepting back up offers as well!