4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $339,000

This one-owner home offers beautiful views of the mountains from a screened-in deck & 2 porches. Featuring hardwood floors, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, move-in ready & well maintained. Offering a spacious living room, dining room or study, eat-in kitchen on the main floor. On the upper level the primary bedroom has a large bath with a walk-in shower & garden tub. The lower level has a large bedroom & full bath that could be used as a family room, teenage suite or in-law suite. This bedroom has ceramic flooring & french doors that open onto a covered porch. The lower level also has an exercise room that could be converted to a kitchenette if desired. Part of the basement plus two separate attics offer storage. The lot is .69 acres & a portion is fenced in for canines or for kids to play. The house is located two miles from exit 14, on a cul-de-sac street in a lovely neighborhood off Vances Mill Road.

