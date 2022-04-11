4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $325,000

HOMES OF THIS QUALITY RARELY COME ON THE MARKET!! Meticulously maintained and custom built with the highest standards is evident upon entering. You are greeted with gleaming wide plank hickory hardwood floors, wide hallways and spacious openings which lead to living area, kitchen and bedrooms. The kitchen features custom Woodmode cabinetry, granite counters, and updated appliances. The kitchen is the heart of this home and leads back to the living area, a den or 4th bedroom, the lush and level backyard and oversized heated garage. A dedicated laundry with storage and laundry sink, 2 ample sized bedrooms, renovated hallway bath and spacious primary ensuite with split vanities and large walk-in closet complete the other half of the home. The things you don't see immediatley are what make this house even more special & unique, these are listed in the supplement section.