4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $319,950

Here is a great opportunity to own this large, well-maintained home, sitting on 4 lots totaling almost 2.5 acres, and at the end of a cul-de-sac! You couldn't ask for a better location either being in Washington County VA but just minutes from both Abingdon and Bristol. The main floor of this home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths (2 Master Suites), 2 sitting/living room areas, the kitchen and a laundry/mud room. Downstairs has a large multifunctional room with outside access to the backyard, a half bath, another room that could be used as a bedroom/office, utility room and a drive under attached garage. The entire outside of the house has been freshly painted. The roof is new and so much more! This house has a lot to offer that you have to see it for yourself. Call and schedule your appointment today before it is gone! The parcels included in this sale are: 122A 2 57, 122A 2 58, 122A 2 59, 122A 2 60

