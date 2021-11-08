 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $314,900

  • Updated
Lovely Family home with completed lower walk out level perfect for extended family members. Handicap Accessible. Main level living with hardwood floors, master bed/bath, two additional bedrooms. Comfortable living room with kitchen-dining combo that opens up to grilling deck. Laundry room adjacent. Two car garage. Downstairs level has generous sized den, FULL KITCHEN, and dining, bedroom, full bath and office. Lots of storage! Sidewalk access from front to rear entry. Plenty of room in the back yard for kids and pets. Radon Mitigation System. Out of town just far enough for county taxes but only minutes to everything. Buyer/Buyer's Agent responsible to verify all information. Information taken from tax records.

