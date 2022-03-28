 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $308,500

  Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $308,500

Just minutes from Exit 19 shopping, schools, and historic downtown Abingdon. Upon entering this unassuming quaint brick ranch, you will find a top to bottom turn-key new home. The floors, walls, bedrooms, and baths have all been meticulously remodeled with great attention to detail. LVP flooring and tile throughout with subway tile baths. A Spacious custom built kitchen with granite countertops and brand new stainless appliances. Fully finished ''in-laws'' basement with great room area plumbed for kitchenette. More bonus rooms with separate exterior entrance and natural lighting. Large back yard with storage building and room for a garden. New roof, new gutters. 8 x 16 porch to be built by side door off kitchen.

