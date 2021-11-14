What a unique find!! This lovely home, sited on 2 gorgeous acres, has so much charm!! The main structure was built in 1900, with additions made to accommodate modern conveniences!! This cozy home has tons of space, and the beautiful balconies are the perfect setting to enjoy the mountain views!! Come see it today!!
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $304,995
