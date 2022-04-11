4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $299,900

Town living is the Life for me...Opportunities like this only come every so often! Located in the heart of Abingdon, close to Public library, also close to the creeper trail and Barter Theater. 151 Valley View is located in one of Abingdon's best subdivisions, this home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and also a half bath. A fresh coat of paint and its move in ready. A beautiful Porte-cochere (Drive through covered entrance!) leads to a covered porch area for relaxing. Once inside a huge family room awaits, with a fireplace and gas logs (propane tank in back). Master bedroom is on first floor with a full bathroom. Kitchen includes all appliances, including dishwasher. Huge wooden outdoor deck areas on upper and lower level of house. Bedrooms 2,3 and 4 are downstairs. A full bath and a half bath are downstairs as well. An entertainment room is downstairs which includes a fireplace and wet bar. Washer/dryer conveniently located on lower floor. lots of closet space is available.Addendum: Finished basement and Very nice landscaping. Also within walking distance to Munchkin Park. Call listing agent to show property. Property is vacant. Lock box be up soon. Lockbox on door.#33232459