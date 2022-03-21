4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $299,900

If LOCATION is important, this economical home located in beautiful Whisper Wood should be on your list to tour. It's situated only 1/2 mile to I-81, close to downtown Abingdon, & just minutes to the heart of Bristol. On just over 1/2 acre, mostly level, conveniences at your beckoning call, plus you'll only pay low Washington County taxes...it's a winner in every way. This true-to-form natural Rustic Style Exterior draws you in with a natural Rock facade as you pull in the driveway. Large Natural Rocks surround you on the covered portico. You are welcomed into a Large Living Room that is open to an elegant Dining Room. The newly remodeled Kitchen carries out the naturalistic style with its White Shaker Style Cabinets, Ogee Edge Countertops & a Metal Backsplash that coordinates with the SS French-Door Refrigerator. For Privacy, the Sleeping Quarters (4/2) are all on the 2nd Level. The Den is a favorite with its Stone Wood Burning FP and access to a great backyard! A Rare Find.The Heat Pump is four years old. New Metal Roof was installed in 2017. The Septic System is located in the right side yard. The Crawl Space Access is located in the right side yard. The Electric Water Heater is located in the closet in the Garage. The 200-Amp Breaker Box is in the Attached Garage. RELOCATION SELLER- Note the Special Instructions in Private Remarks to Buyers/Buyer's Agents - for offer submission. Schedule your showings through Navica & Showing Time. Call/Text Listing Agent if you have additional questions not found in the MLS notes.