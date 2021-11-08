True Classic one level living all brick 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathrooms located in one of Abingdon premier subdivision ready for you to make it your own. Entering from the covered front porch through the expansive foyer with gleaming 3/4 inch hardwood floors that flow throughout most of the home. Now moving forward stepping into the marvelous great room with a brick fireplace with gas log insert to complete the room and to keep you warm on those cold winter nights. We have an inviting Master bedroom just off the foyer being an en suite as well as being separated from the other bedrums of the home. Now just down the hall we find three more accommodating bedrooms with one full bath and half bath to share between. Just off the great room where here we enter into the kitchen through a cased opening. Very functional and spacious design for convenience. Now moving through another cased opening you will find a large den area that could function as a library or study this area could also be converted to another bedroom with minimal modifications. Laundry is also accessible in the den. Now lets head out of the great room to the open patio area with a great back yard fenced in with black aluminum oxidize fencing. Level yard area which makes it easy to maintain. Many possibilities with this all one level living located in the Country Club estates Abingdon, VA . Brick front patio/Brick Back Patio/ Back yard fencing for your pet or small child . All brick construction two car attached garage these are just a few of the reasons not to let this pass you by. Make your move today!!
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $299,900
