4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $298,500

Beautiful home in the city limits of historic Abingdon, Virginia. This home is well located near all that downtown has to offer including the Virginia Creeper Trail and Historic Barter Theater. First floor includes formal as well as informal living and dining space. The updated kitchen has Maytag stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space and granite counter tops. Formal dining room and living/office on this flloor with hardwood floors and 6 foot windows. Family room connects to the kitchen with gas log fire place. Second floor has 4 large bedrooms and two full baths. Lower level has a second family/play room as well as the laundry. Covered brick patio for your outdoor enjoyment. Maytag washer/dryer to convey. New roof installed in September of 2021. New carpet is on order for entire second floor as well as a new front door. Located off White's Mill Road, great schools are just minutes away! Call showing time today for a private showing.

