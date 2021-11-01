ON TOP OF THE WORLD LOOKING DOWN ON CREATION!! This phrase helps describe this true one of a kind gem resting on a pedestal. This 3 to 4 bedroom home with 3 full baths and approximately 3000 Square FT finished awaits you. Entering from the covered front porch into the inviting foyer where hardwoods flows throughout most of main level. Move forward into an an expansive great room area with a gorgeous brick fireplace there to set the mood or warm the bones. Moving on through and adjoining the great room you find the modern and complete kitchen complimented by tile and stainless steel appliances. Very accommodating dining area, just steps away waiting for the chief chefs special entree. Just down the hall you will find two exception size guest bedroom's along with your enchanting master en-suite. Now lets move down stairs where here we will find nearly another home with a mini kitchen as well as a recreational room in which could possibly serve as another living quarter for a teenager or a in-law area as the space is very versatile. On this level we also find another large room which could be used as a workout area or room of choice and possible 4th bedroom with a first class full bath. Storage are not lacking on this level making a great place for your seasonal items. Last but not least let's step outside where here we find the enchanting views of the hillsides and clinch mountains being a great spot for enjoying your morning coffee or watching a sunset from your open deck or the top shelf sun porch area being covered allowing one to enjoy the peace and majestic views year around. Spacious Views-peace-convenience and privacy are just some of the words that help describe this home!! Come see for yourself today and don't wait to long!!
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $298,000
