4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $289,000

Beautiful four bedroom two bath home with historic character rests in the heart of Abingdon. Home boasts oversized oak base and trim work through out. Enter this home from the exceptional wrap around covered porch into the living room, next you will enter the parlor by way of the gorgeous oak pocket doors. Enjoy the stunning fireplace mantels with detailed work like no other, hardwood floors are below carpet. Next going upstairs you will find a dazzling staircase to the view large bedrooms with high ceiling giving you space you desire. You find what was know as a sleeper porch overlooking the spacious back yard which backs up to a park. The attic has extra space for storage. Down the stairs to the kitchen you will find a space to make your own. Detached garage has upper loft for additional storage. Laundry area is located in the partially finished basement. Level lot has room to host outdoor activities, this diamond in the rough waiting for you. See this magnificent home today.