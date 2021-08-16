4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $285,000

What a beauty! This one-owner home is in a convenient county location but very close to downtown Abingdon. It has been admired by many and now it is your chance to own it for yourself! Boasting 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, space abounds to provide you with an abundance of indoor and outdoor living room. From the charming covered front porch, you'll step into a bright and sunny entry foyer. Downstairs are gleaming hardwoods and an open floor plan from the den to the kitchen which has stainless steel appliances including a new Bosch dishwasher, custom cabinetry, and a pantry. Also on the lower level is another living room, a formal dining room AND a laundry with a 1/2 bath. Off the kitchen is a delightful screened-in porch which will quickly become your favorite place to relax and visit. Upstairs you'll love the large master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with split double vanities. Check out the techy faucets with LED lights! Also upstairs is another full bathroom and 3 additional bedrooms, one so large it could be used as a playroom, workout room, or anything you need. If that isn't enough, there is a two car garage and outbuilding providing all the storage one's heart could desire! You will have no trouble navigating this home - it has oversized doorways. There are just too many features to mention them all including central vac, intercom system, and more. Plus, the home is USDA eligible! We know you will fall in love the moment you step through the door! Schedule your private showing today!