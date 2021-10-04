 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $279,970

4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $279,970

4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $279,970

FIRST TIME ON MARKET!!Take a look at this wonderful home in a great neighborhood. Offers master on main level with huge master bath, walk in shower, large closet, linen closet, double sinks and 2 closets in master also. Kitchen with Breakfast area overlooking a nice neighborhood is a morning delight. Formal dining room, open area entry, Living room which opens out to a great back deck area, Good size laundry room and an additional half bath wraps up the main level. Venture upstairs and find 3 more good size bedrooms, another full bath and a 339 sq ft Bonus room above the garage with another storage room on back of that. Upstairs carpet needs replaced and seller is offering a $2000 allowance for that. Home has a 2 car attached garage and a great yard with outbuilding. Don't let this one get away.Buyer to verify all info.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High is 4-0 for first time since '88; Freshmen QBs star for Ridgeview, Tazewell; Holston, Patrick Henry tune up for showdown with wins; Collins-to-Gray connection leads Eastside; Castlewood's Taylor rushes for 285
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High is 4-0 for first time since '88; Freshmen QBs star for Ridgeview, Tazewell; Holston, Patrick Henry tune up for showdown with wins; Collins-to-Gray connection leads Eastside; Castlewood's Taylor rushes for 285

Ajaani Delaney (Virginia High), Caleb Casey (Holston), Jordan Gray (Eastside), Landen Taylor (Castlewood), Ryan O'Quinn (Ridgeview), Carson Jenkins (Gate City), Cody Pruitt (Patrick Henry), Nate Stephens (Elizabethton), Carter Creasy (Tazewell), Ryan Horne (Twin Springs), Ethan Bergeron (West Ridge) among Friday's stars. 

PREP FOOTBALL: PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL: PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

  • Updated

Sixteen games, 15 tonight and one on Saturday, will be played across far Southwest Virginia in high school football. Who wins? Check out the predictions from the staff at the Bristol Heral Courier. 

BILLIARDS: POOL PRODIGY; Virginia High freshman Marion to play in World Junior Championships next week in Austria
Sports News

BILLIARDS: POOL PRODIGY; Virginia High freshman Marion to play in World Junior Championships next week in Austria

  • Updated

Hayleigh Marion won’t be in school next week.

She has a good excuse. She will be shooting pool in Austria.

Seriously.

The 14-year-old Virginia High freshman will be traveling to Klagenfurt, Austria as part of Team USA to compete in the World Junior 9-Ball Championships on Oct. 6-10. Not bad for a once-shy little girl who didn’t pick up a pool cue until six years ago.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts