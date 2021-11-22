Bring your vision and your contractor! This fixer-upper in the desirable Westwood neighborhood is convenient to downtown Abingdon and Bristol. With more than 3200 square feet, this home boasts Southern charm and a great layout! Inside, the foyer welcomes you with a traditional staircase featuring wainscoting. The main level offers a spacious living room and an oversized eat-in kitchen that opens onto a family room. Two additional rooms on the main level provide the option for bedrooms, an office, or playroom! Upstairs you will find four large bedrooms and an additional 1.5 bathrooms. (There are a total of six rooms that could be used as bedrooms, but the septic is on file as a four bedroom.) The unfinished basement offers a laundry area, garage, and ample space for future expansion. Outside, the large lot is home to an in-ground pool. THIS HOME WILL NOT QUALIFY FOR TRADITIONAL FINANCING. DON'T MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BRING THIS FIXER-UPPER BACK TO LIFE!
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $275,000
