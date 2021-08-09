 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $269,900

4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $269,900

4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $269,900

All BRICK rancher with lots of space in a GREAT location. This home is conveniently located close to town for shopping, dining and entertainment. It is also within a short drive to the hospital, doctor's offices or whatever you may need. You will find a list of updates under attached MLS docs. Here are a few of the updates: new roof in 2014, new heat pump in 2010, new hardwood solid oak flooring on main level in 2014 as well as all new paint on main level and remodeled master bath in 2014. There is a spacious living room with a fireplace and a nice den with a fireplace on the main level and a kitchen, dining room, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The generously sized master bedroom has a en suite bath and walk in closet. Out back there is a nice sized covered deck and fenced in backyard for the ''little'' ones... 2 or 4 legged. Lots of privacy in this backyard so you can enjoy sitting on your covered deck for dining, relaxing or entertaining. The patio and gazebo offer even more options for chilling out after a long day. (the gazebo will convey with the home) Back inside, there are 2 laundry hookups: one downstairs and one upstairs in the hall. There is 2 extra rooms on the lower level which could be used for a bedroom, a flex space such as another den, a man cave, a game room or home theater. Could be a great space for the young ones to play or hang out. On this lower level you there is also a full bath (shower, no tub) AND another room you could make add another kitchen. This lower level could be used as a mother-in-law suite, a rental or maybe an older child at home. Looking for a move in ready home that has been well maintained, with updates look no further. Call to book your viewing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Watch Now: ‘This will be their legacy’: Inside West Ridge on the cusp of opening
Local News

Watch Now: ‘This will be their legacy’: Inside West Ridge on the cusp of opening

  • 10 min to read

West Ridge High School began in 2014 as a nameless possibility: an option on the table as Sullivan County school leaders began exploring how to address declining student enrollment at the county’s four aging high schools. On Monday, when West Ridge finally opens to students, they’ll step inside the nearly finished product: a $75 million, 305,000-square-foot space offering dozens of advanced placement, career and technical education and college credit courses, two gyms, an innovative study lounge and, everywhere, natural light pouring in through its hundreds of windows. It’s the county’s first high school in more than 40 years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts