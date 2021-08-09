4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $269,900

All BRICK rancher with lots of space in a GREAT location. This home is conveniently located close to town for shopping, dining and entertainment. It is also within a short drive to the hospital, doctor's offices or whatever you may need. You will find a list of updates under attached MLS docs. Here are a few of the updates: new roof in 2014, new heat pump in 2010, new hardwood solid oak flooring on main level in 2014 as well as all new paint on main level and remodeled master bath in 2014. There is a spacious living room with a fireplace and a nice den with a fireplace on the main level and a kitchen, dining room, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The generously sized master bedroom has a en suite bath and walk in closet. Out back there is a nice sized covered deck and fenced in backyard for the ''little'' ones... 2 or 4 legged. Lots of privacy in this backyard so you can enjoy sitting on your covered deck for dining, relaxing or entertaining. The patio and gazebo offer even more options for chilling out after a long day. (the gazebo will convey with the home) Back inside, there are 2 laundry hookups: one downstairs and one upstairs in the hall. There is 2 extra rooms on the lower level which could be used for a bedroom, a flex space such as another den, a man cave, a game room or home theater. Could be a great space for the young ones to play or hang out. On this lower level you there is also a full bath (shower, no tub) AND another room you could make add another kitchen. This lower level could be used as a mother-in-law suite, a rental or maybe an older child at home. Looking for a move in ready home that has been well maintained, with updates look no further. Call to book your viewing today!