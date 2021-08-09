4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $269,900

All BRICK rancher with lots of space in a GREAT location. This home is conveniently located close to town for shopping, dining and entertainment. It is also within a short drive to the hospital, doctor's offices or whatever you may need. You will find a list of updates under attached MLS docs. Here are a few of the updates: new roof in 2014, new heat pump in 2010, new hardwood solid oak flooring on main level in 2014 as well as all new paint on main level and remodeled master bath in 2014. There is a spacious living room with a fireplace and a nice den with a fireplace on the main level and a kitchen, dining room, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The generously sized master bedroom has a en suite bath and walk in closet. Out back there is a nice sized covered deck and fenced in backyard for the "little" ones... 2 or 4 legged. Lots of privacy in this backyard so you can enjoy sitting on your covered deck for dining, relaxing or entertaining.