4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $269,000

Convenience, Elegance and Class describes this incredible Traditional style home located in downtown Abingdon. Upon entering into the Den/Family room you are welcomed by the alluring hardwood floors that flow throughout most of the home along with the abundance of natural lighting that flows throughout. Just off the den you will find the Master bed and just down the hall there you will find the second bedroom for the main level living area! In between the two bedrooms here you will find another full bath to share between the two. Heading upstairs you will find 3 more exceptional size bedrooms with a full bath to share between the three. Now back down stairs lets head into the modern kitchen where all the magic of the meal preparation takes place. Just off the kitchen you can go down to the partial unfinished basement where here you will find the laundry area with great space for extra storage. Now lets head outside to the back yard where you will find ample space for your kids or fur friends to roam and play or would be great for entertaining your friends and family for that summer cookout. lets not forget as you also find a marvelous two car garage to store your cars, work on them or even as storage space. Walking distance to all town amenities to include -dining-creeper trail- shopping and more! This one wont last long give us a call today!