4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $249,900

Wow! Nice home & location! Well kept home with many great upgrades! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is conveniently located near the Exit 17 area of Abingdon and is ready for its new owners! Features include hardwood flooring, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Kitchen includes a separate dining area which opens into a large living room. Enjoy your morning coffee out on the large rear deck! The newer high-quality Pella-brand windows offer tons of natural light throughout the home. The BONUS den area features custom built-in bookshelves and cabinetry PLUS a custom tile gas fireplace. Master bedroom features two closets for plenty of storage. Other features include an updated custom tile shower, central vac, dedicated laundry room and more. Kitchen appliances AND washer/dryer included! Two-car drive under garage, workbench area PLUS extra closets. Roof, windows, heat pump and water heater were replaced within the past 5 years! New garage door openers!