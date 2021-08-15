Location Location Location! Walk to the farmers market/grocery shopping/restaurants and more from this true charmer with character throughout. Entering from the cozy front porch area we arrive in the classic living room with plentiful natural light flowing through, crown molding, and over sized baseboards put the finishing touches from the ceiling to the stunning hardwood floors that flow throughout the home. Adjoining is a charming and expansive dining room entered through a cased opening. Now let's head into the stylish kitchen being bright and equipped well for the chef of the home. Moving off the kitchen we find an exceptional master area with a very spacious walk-in closet and a full bath. Now let's head upstairs from the living room where here we find 2-3 more bedrooms and 1 full bath, one could serve as a nursery/office or a work out area. Last but not least don't forget about the outdoor living area with a fenced back yard for your four legged companion. Also a sizable detached garage to store your car or make it your own a shop or even a work out area. One level living if needed walking distance to downtown amenities fenced yard are just a few of the reasons you must take a look at this home in the heart of downtown Abingdon VA. Give us a call today. There is a 3/4 unfinished basement space that would be great for storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $239,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Stone-faced Ballad Health officials said Wednesday they expect to treat more COVID-19 patients this month than during the peak of last winter’s surge. In January, Ballad’s one-day record was 361 inpatients with about 200 more treated at home, but those figures could easily be surpassed in the coming weeks, Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said during the health system’s weekly media briefing.
- Updated
A Bristol, Virginia man, who spent weeks battling COVID-19 while using social media to implore people to get vaccinated from his hospital bed,…
Top musician for Rhythm & Roots said he'll require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test for show attendees
- Updated
The Grammy-winning headliner for Bristol’s upcoming Rhythm & Roots Reunion said Monday that he and his band will require proof of a COVID-…
Former Gate City standout Mac McClung has signed a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - Ballad Health officials issued "dire news" today, in issuing new forecasting that shows record COVID patient levels in t…
- Updated
Mac McClung scored 10 points for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night as they opened the Las Vegas NBA Summer League with a 73-72 triumph over the Phoenix Suns.
A Bristol, Tennessee man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for conspiring with others to defraud the government of more than $499,000 and to commit mail fraud in an unemployment benefits fraud scheme.
The Los Angeles Lakers officially signed non-drafted free agent Mac McClung on Tuesday, announcing the move in a press release.
Southwest Virginia lost more than 8% of its total population — nearly 29,000 people — over the past decade, continuing an extended exodus over recent years.
METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED BRICK COLONIAL ON 3 ACRES with an in-ground pool only minutes from all the conveniences of downtown. Your search is ov…