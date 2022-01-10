 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $229,900

4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $229,900

4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $229,900

Amazing 1.5 story home in historic Abingdon, VA. Hardwood flooring in most living areas, tile in baths, carpet in main floor master. Updated kitchen and baths .New kitchen appliances in 2013. New windows in 2005. Electric panel box replaced in 2015. New water heater Nov 2021. New flooring in Laundry area. Hearth on fireplace being retiled. This home won't be available for very long so hurry and schedule your appointments to show. Playset, washer & dryer do not convey. Small children in home. Seller requests 12-24 hour notice to show. Appointments must be confirmed. Buyers/Buyers Agent to verify info

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LOCALS IN THE PROS: Back with the Bulls; McClung returns to Chicago Bulls after one-game stint in G League
Sports News

LOCALS IN THE PROS: Back with the Bulls; McClung returns to Chicago Bulls after one-game stint in G League

  • Updated

The parent club of the G League’s Windy City Bulls recalled Mac McClung on Thursday as the whirlwind rookie season continues for the former Gate City High School star. The Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls added him back to their roster on the same day the 6-foot-2 guard turned 23 and he’ll be in uniform tonight when they host the Washington Wizards.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts