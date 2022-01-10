4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $229,900

Amazing 1.5 story home in historic Abingdon, VA. Hardwood flooring in most living areas, tile in baths, carpet in main floor master. Updated kitchen and baths .New kitchen appliances in 2013. New windows in 2005. Electric panel box replaced in 2015. New water heater Nov 2021. New flooring in Laundry area. Hearth on fireplace being retiled. This home won't be available for very long so hurry and schedule your appointments to show. Playset, washer & dryer do not convey. Small children in home. Seller requests 12-24 hour notice to show. Appointments must be confirmed. Buyers/Buyers Agent to verify info