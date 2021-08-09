 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $229,900

4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $229,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $229,900

A Complete remodel, you will want to come see this one! Situated on 1.8 acres with virtually no neighbors this completely remodeled brick ranch is a great option! Offering 4 beds 2 baths, full unfinished basement, and storage buildings. Upgrades include 2 brand new bathrooms, brand new kitchen, new siding, new flooring, all new wiring, Pex plumbing, two new Trex decks, new crown molding, all new doors, all new lighting inside and outside, all new sofit, new paint drywall and much more! 4th Bedroom could be used for Formal Dining or a big Living room as well. The Semi wrap around driveway allows you to drive right up to the backdoor that has no steps if needed. The Unfinished basement offers lots of storage but could easily be finished.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Watch Now: ‘This will be their legacy’: Inside West Ridge on the cusp of opening
Local News

Watch Now: ‘This will be their legacy’: Inside West Ridge on the cusp of opening

  • 10 min to read

West Ridge High School began in 2014 as a nameless possibility: an option on the table as Sullivan County school leaders began exploring how to address declining student enrollment at the county’s four aging high schools. On Monday, when West Ridge finally opens to students, they’ll step inside the nearly finished product: a $75 million, 305,000-square-foot space offering dozens of advanced placement, career and technical education and college credit courses, two gyms, an innovative study lounge and, everywhere, natural light pouring in through its hundreds of windows. It’s the county’s first high school in more than 40 years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts