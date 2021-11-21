Location Location Location! Walk to the farmers market/grocery shopping/restaurants and more from this true charmer with character throughout. Entering from the cozy front porch area we arrive in the classic living room with plentiful natural light flowing through, crown molding, and over sized baseboards put the finishing touches from the ceiling to the stunning hardwood floors that flow throughout the home. Adjoining is a charming and expansive dining room entered through a cased opening. Now let's head into the stylish kitchen being bright and equipped well for the chef of the home. Moving off the kitchen we find an exceptional master area with a very spacious walk-in closet and a full bath. Now let's head upstairs from the living room where here we find 2-3 more bedrooms and 1 full bath, one could serve as a nursery/office or a work out area. Last but not least don't forget about the outdoor living area with a fenced back yard for your four legged companion. Also a sizable detached garage to store your car or make it your own a shop or even a work out area. One level living if needed walking distance to downtown amenities fenced yard are just a few of the reasons you must take a look at this home in the heart of downtown Abingdon VA. Give us a call today. There is a 3/4 unfinished basement space that would be great for storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $229,000
