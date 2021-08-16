4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $228,500

A Complete remodel, you will want to come see this one! Situated on 1.8 acres with virtually no neighbors this completely remodeled brick ranch is a great option! Offering 4 beds 2 baths, full unfinished basement, and storage buildings. Upgrades include 2 brand new bathrooms, brand new kitchen, new siding, new flooring, all new wiring, Pex plumbing, two new Trex decks, new crown molding, all new doors, all new lighting inside and outside, all new sofit, new paint drywall and much more! 4th Bedroom could be used for Formal Dining or a big Living room as well. The Semi wrap around driveway allows you to drive right up to the backdoor that has no steps if needed. The Unfinished basement offers lots of storage but could easily be finished.