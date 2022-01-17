4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $209,900

SUPERB LOCATON and within walking distance to HISTORIC ABINGDON! This well maintained 4 BEDROOM/2.5 BATH split-foyer home is spacious, comfortable and ready for a new owner. Recent updates include new carpet on main level and basement bedroom, new custom front door and main level of interior repainted. Owners installed a tankless, on demand hot water heater and replaced kitchen appliances, installing a natural gas line for gas range/oven. The main level of the home features HW flooring, 3 carpeted bedrooms and 2 updated full baths. The lower level of the home includes an over-sized den or possible in-law suite with a brick fireplace, half bath, laundry room and a 4th bedroom/office. The outdoor space is perfect for entertainment featuring a newer back deck, backyard playset and storage shed. There's also storage in the drive under one car garage. The brick/vinyl exterior of this home allows for easy maintenance. Schedule a private showing to preview this exceptional home today!