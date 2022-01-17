4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $209,500

Located on the cul-de-sac next to a rolling pasture is a 4 bedroom 1.5 bath brick ranch. The metal roof was installed in 2019. One level living and move in ready! In preparation for selling the original floors were refinished, kitchen flooring replaced, and entire interior painted. Replacement windows were installed by previous owners. Downstairs is the fourth bedroom with walk-in closet and a bonus room. Walk-up stairs from the basement to backyard which is fully fenced with two large gates Enjoy summer nights in the 300 sqft screened porch or grill under the covered back patio. Play structure is included as well as a huge storage building that is only a couple years old. Owner dates the heat pump and water heater approximately 8 years old. Septic system pumped 2021. Radon mitigation system is already in place. Information taken from owner and public record, Buyers and Agents to verify.