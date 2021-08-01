This unique South Holston Lake property has been enjoyed by the same family for parts of the past 7 decades. Originally was part of the Shankle farm and then was used as a campground. This listing includes adjoining parcel (23142 Anchor Lane, Abingdon, VA )with additional 2607 foot farm house and another 2.4 acres(included in total acreage). Property characteristics include a small vineyard, tennis courts, bunk house, lake frontage with dock, gazebo, large equipment or event shelter and huge concrete storage building. House was created from an old dairy barn and silo with green house , wine cellar, whole house generator, walk in cooler in the basement. Four Car Garage. Geothermal Heating. Possible uses for this property include rental, family compound, fishing camp, event space. Main house has several kitchen spaces and lots of possibilities.INFORMATION
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $2,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two longtime friends and business partners are planning to open a duckpin bowling alley in downtown Bristol, Tennessee.
BRISTOL, Va. — Cyber criminals conducted a ransomware attack on the Bristol Virginia Police Department’s computers earlier this year and now appear to be trying to sell information on the dark web.
MCCLUNG'S PATH TO THE PROS: Anticipation builds; McClung hopes to become the first far SW Virginian taken in NBA Draft in 35 years
- Updated
Mac McClung has traversed the country over the course of the last several weeks while participating in pre-draft workouts with several NBA teams. He hopes it all pays off tonight when the two-round NBA Draft is held in Brooklyn, New York.
- Updated
Welcome to “Poplar Creek Phase A,” currently ground zero for Corridor Q and U.S. Highway 121 — and a portion of Virginia’s long anticipated Coalfields Expressway.
ABINGDON, Va. - Washington County School Board member Terry Fleenor has resigned, effective July 31. Here is a copy of his resignation letter,…
Washington County School Board member Terry Fleenor announced his resignation late Sunday, nearly a week after a contentious board meeting that included discussion of transgender issues.
Michael and Margie Munsey’s backyard getaway is fit for a fairytale. The couple love that their Abingdon historic Carriage House is a roadside attraction, decorated in a magical Old World European style.
Michael Stout, a 33-year-veteran of the Bristol Virginia Sheriff’s Office, took the oath of office Friday to become the city’s next sheriff.
This region appears poised for a “significant” rise in COVID-19 cases, a local health official warned Tuesday.
- Updated
Mac McClung did not get selected in Thursday’s NBA Draft, but the Gate City High School graduate is getting a chance with one of the most storied franchises in hoops history.