4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $2,500,000

Presenting one of the most Iconic homes in Abingdon. This architecturally stunning home is constructed with the highest quality and spared no expense with construction or maintenance. This home features brick, concrete, and steel construction, a wide-open floor plan, and 7200+ sq ft of living space. Natural light abounds in this home offering 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and a terrific floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. You will be impressed from the moment you pull up to the property. This home has it all. Gorgeous hardwood floors, flowing open floor plan, 2 full kitchens, main level primary suite, amazing covered veranda, stunning views in all directions, oversized garage, terrific storage, beautiful landscaping and so much more. The quality of construction is second to none and costs much more to reproduce in today's economy. Located just seconds to downtown, I-81, shopping, dining, and more. This amazing home is ready for new owners and truly one of the region's highlights. Sited on almost 3 acres with stunning views in all directions. Well qualified applicants only, please. Buyer/Buyer's agent to verify all information.