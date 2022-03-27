This charming two-story home with over 2 acres and creek frontage is now available for its new owner! This home's features include plenty of space with large front porch and two rear porches! Main-level master bedroom opens onto a rear porch, overlooking the 2+ acre backyard which goes all the way over to a creek. This home's excellent layout features two large living areas, a kitchen, bedroom and full bath on the main level. Second level offers 3 bedrooms, a large full bath and a bonus room. Other features include hardwood and tile flooring plus original doors with original door hardware and a beautiful staircase - adding tons of character to the property. Kitchen includes all appliances - and offers custom cabinets with plenty of countertop space. All kitchen appliances and washer/dryer are included. Bonus outbuilding may have been an old smokehouse or other accessory building. Bonus outside storage may be able to be used for covered parking or extra storage space.
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tri-Cities Christian Academy Principal Jeff Hawkins can’t help but get fired up when talking about the school’s future.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – A little more than six months after a vacant car dealership was donated to the Bristol Tennessee school system for use as a c…
“ It was a well-played game by both teams,” Abingdon coach Mark Francisco said. “It was a nice battle. Obviously, Coach [Doc] Adams does a tremendous job with his program, he has a talented group that I expect to have another great season.”
Katy Brown came to Barter Theatre as an intern for three months in the summer of 1998.
PREP ROUNDUP: Abby Haga and Nikki Duncan (Tennessee High), Zach Hertig (Lebanon), Abby Lacey (Sullivan East), Addison Toney (Rye Cove), Eli McCoy (Eastside), Cami Debusk (Northwood) among Tuesday's stars
Abby Haga and Nikki Duncan connected for home runs as Tennessee High’s softball team earned an impressive 14-4 road win over the Unicoi County…
Whitetop Mountain’s long-running maple syrup festival returns this weekend after a two-year absence.
PREP ROUNDUP: Logan Sartin (Wise Central), Mason Harper (Tennessee High), Arin Rife (Richlands), Nick Prater (Northwood), Caiti Hill (Ridgeview), T.J. Hubbard (Honaker) shine on Thursday
Baseball, Softball, Soccer, Tennis results from Thursday in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee
A 20-year-old Saltville man died Friday following a car wreck in Washington County, Virginia Wednesday.
LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Matthew Buchanan (Lebanon), Avery Mabe (George Wythe) contributing for University of Virginia Cavaliers
Updates on athletes from Lebanon, George Wythe, Abingdon, Tennessee High, Richlands, Eastside, John Battle, Gate City, Sullivan East, Sullivan Central, Dobyns-Bennett, Unicoi County
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee School Board presented the Bristol Tennessee City Council with plans to renovate part of Tennessee High…