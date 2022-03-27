4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $199,900

This charming two-story home with over 2 acres and creek frontage is now available for its new owner! This home's features include plenty of space with large front porch and two rear porches! Main-level master bedroom opens onto a rear porch, overlooking the 2+ acre backyard which goes all the way over to a creek. This home's excellent layout features two large living areas, a kitchen, bedroom and full bath on the main level. Second level offers 3 bedrooms, a large full bath and a bonus room. Other features include hardwood and tile flooring plus original doors with original door hardware and a beautiful staircase - adding tons of character to the property. Kitchen includes all appliances - and offers custom cabinets with plenty of countertop space. All kitchen appliances and washer/dryer are included. Bonus outbuilding may have been an old smokehouse or other accessory building. Bonus outside storage may be able to be used for covered parking or extra storage space.