Recently Updated, spacious home with 2 Master Bedrooms - 4 total BR, 2 baths, HUGE living room, Kitchen, Dining Room, large mudroom (future den or playroom?) plus an extra room upstairs. Lots of storage space, good closets, some walk-in. "Master on the Main level" and 2nd floor Master Suite. Don't miss this opportunity
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $197,600
PINEY FLATS, Tenn. — Hair combed to the left, Gerald Anderson-made guitar in hand, he sang but one verse of Don Williams’ “Tulsa Time” before …
BRISTOL, Tenn. — With lots of work ahead and big hopes for the future, longtime friends Andrew Meyer and Marc McDaniel have reunited after mor…
All of the gas well connection work at the city landfill is complete, and con-tractors are expected to begin increasing gas pressure at the wellheads over the coming days, City Manager Randy Eads told the City Council on Tuesday.
FAIRFAX — Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations in the state are the work of a serial killer who used a shopping cart to transport his victims' bodies after meeting them on dating sites.
PREP FOOTBALL: Wise County Central's Tyson Tester, Graham's Zach Blevins named top players in Region 2D
Offensive Player of the Year: Zach Blevins, Graham; Defensive Player of the Year: Tyson Tester, Wise County Central; Coach of the Year: Tony Palmer, Graham
Longtime Bluff City Mayor Irene Wells simultaneously served the Sullivan County city as city manager until her death Tuesday.
For much of Brody Meadows’ tenure at Graham High School, the talented lineman seemed committed to attend the University of Virginia. Those intentions recently changed, according to Graham head coach Tony Palmer, when Bronco Mendenhall surprisingly stepped down as head coach at Virginia, leading Meadows to commit on Wednesday to Virginia Tech.
Arby's Ladies Hoops for Doc: Fabulous freshman; Wise County Central’s McAmis scores 28 to lead Warriors to Arby’s Ladies Hoops semifinals
The Wise County Central Warriors are up to their usual winning ways and a freshman phenom is helping make it happen. Nifty ninth-grader Emmah McAmis scored 28 points and thwarted Hampton at every turn as the Warriors earned a 65-55 victory over the Bulldogs in the first round of the Arby’s Ladies Holiday Hoops tournament on Thursday night at Viking Hall.
Northam proposes tax cut plan, including one-time rebates, ending state's portion of sales tax on groceries
Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing to eliminate the state’s portion of the sales tax on groceries — a marquee pledge of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s campaign — in a tax cut plan Northam built into his outgoing budget.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The search for a convicted felon charged in an abduction and carjacking Tuesday ended with his capture late Wednesday in Bris…