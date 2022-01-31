 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $192,000

  2022-01-31
Recently Updated, spacious home with 2 Master Bedrooms - 4 total BR, 2 baths, HUGE living room, Kitchen, Dining Room, large mudroom (future den or playroom?) plus an extra room upstairs. Lots of storage space, good closets, some walk-in. "Master on the Main level" and 2nd floor Master Suite. Don't miss this opportunity

