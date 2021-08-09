 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $150,000

Beautiful one level home with country living. Minutes from Abingdon and Bristol. This property has many updates throughout the home including newer appliances, newer windows, newer light fixtures, and beautiful laminate and hardwood flooring throughout. Back yard is completely fenced in yard for all of your pets. There is also a 16x32 above ground pool, 12x12 metal gazebo, and a large storage building. All 4 bedrooms have walk in closets. There are 2 full baths. This house also offers a dining room, a study/den, and an amazing double sided gas fireplace. There is plenty of room for outdoor fun and entertainment. Come check out this open floor plan house today. This is priced to sell!!

